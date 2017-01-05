Nicole Kidman Shows Us Why Studs Aren't Going Anywhere Just Yet
Though we're not drastically overhauling our style for the New Year, we are looking to add some new pieces into our wardrobes that are fun, fresh, and have a little bit of edge. Studs have always been one of our favorite forms of embellishment and luckily for us, the designers we cannot get enough of are putting a chic spin on the accent in 2017.
Nicole Kidman donned the statement-making detail at the Mamarazzi screening for her critically-acclaimed film Lion Wednesday night in New York City. A black cashmere pullover covered in studs and a black trumpet skirt from Michael Kors Collection were on her style agenda for the evening.
She anchored her ensemble with black leather, ankle-wrap pumps, further accessorizing with a diamond watch. Barely-there makeup and effortless hair completed Kidman's look.
With the Golden Globes coming up on Sunday, will the Lion actress opt for Kors for the big night? Only time will tell, but we're certain she'll look incredible wearing any designer's work.