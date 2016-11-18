Nicole Kidman Snuck Keith Urban Onto The Tonight Show to Fend Off Jimmy Fallon

The last time Nicole Kidman appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she told a hilarious story of how Fallon missed his shot in asking her out. Apparently, the actress was totally interested in him, but Fallon failed to realize that they were on a date.

So when Kidman reluctantly returned to the late night show on Thursday after that embarrassing interview (“I so didn’t want to come back), she brought in some backup waiting in the wings: husband Keith Urban. The Lions star, who looked bewitching in a sheer black dress and strappy stilettos, even reminded the talk show host of another time he failed to ask for her number.

“My agent had said Jimmy’s going to be there and you’ll see, he can ask for your number,” Kidman said of a party she attended in the hopes of catching his eye. “And we were lurking in the kitchen, everyone went out. And I’m waiting and waiting and waiting, and you’re at the buffet—this is so true and you know it—and you still didn’t ask for my number. So you were still not interested.”

While Kidman spoke, Fallon jokingly lost himself in her eyes as “Dream Weaver” played in the background, but she wasn’t having any of it. Instead, she jumped at the opportunity to bring up her country music hubby. “He’s actually here now. He decided that he wanted to come on. He wanted to come and take care of me while I’m on the show,” she said.

Urban popped out from backstage and serenaded Fallon with “Dream Weaver,” eventually taking a seat with Kidman on his lap. The two looked so in love as Fallon looked on, totally red in the face.

Sorry Jimmy—this time you definitely lost your shot. Watch the hilarious interview above.