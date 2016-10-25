Nicole Kidman Shares Her Love for Grace Kelly's Style and Gives Her Best Fashion Advice

Fact: Nicole Kidman is an absolute style icon. It's why we chose to honor her with the distinction at the 2016 InStyle Awards, where she dazzled in a black and pink Atelier Versace gown.

Before catching up with equally stylish friend and fellow Aussie stunner Isla Fisher, the Oscar-winning actress dished on how she was feeling about being honored for the evening. "A little intimidating, but I'm glad," said Kidman. "I love fashion. I've always loved clothes and this is such a lovely acknowledgment. I've worked with some of the greatest designers in the world and I always love acknowledging that and being able to talk about them a bit."

Nicole Kidman in Atelier Versace and Harry Winston jewels. Frederick M. Brown/Getty

And who better to give fashion advice than someone who looks effortlessly chic at every turn? Kidman has been gracing the red carpet for more than two decades, so if anyone knows how to flex her style prowess, it's the red-haired beauty. "Be yourself" is her best recommendation when it comes to figuring our your personal style. "And sometimes that's going to change as you grow. But always feel it," she said.

Kidman's fashion and beauty choices often feel like a throwback to the dolled-up days of the '40s and '50s, thus it was no surprise that she harked back to those timeless style eras for her ultimate inspiration. "I've always said that Irving Penn and the way he shot women—particularly his wife [Lisa Fonssagrives]—that's probably my style, in terms of those iconic images," said the actress of her style icons. "But then, I love Jean Shrimpton from all the eras. I love Grace Kelly, of course. Audrey [Hepburn]. But I can be a bit quirky as well."

RELATED: See the Hottest Celebrity Looks from the 2016 InStyle Awards

Next up for Kidman is the release of film Lion, which hits theaters Nov. 25. Watch her discuss her love of fashion in the video at top.