Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley Had the Sweetest Big Little Lies Reunion in Toronto

If you’ve spent the weeks since Big Little Lies' s season 2 finale plotting ways to get the Monterey 5 back together, we have a treat for you.

On Saturday evening, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley (Lies’ s Celeste and Jane, respectively) both attended Variety and Chanel’s Female Filmmakers Dinner at La Banane during the Toronto International Film Festival.

And if you ever had any doubt about the authenticity of the actresses’ bond, look no further than the photos from the intimate event.

Kidman, in town to promote The Goldfinch, arrived at the French bistro in a floor-grazing black gown with a floral graphic across the chest, while Woodley, celebrating the premiere of her film Endings, Beginnings, looked sophisticated in a black knit Chanel blazer.

The two posed up a storm, laughing and smiling as they chatted away (about Reese Witherspoon’s hugs, probably).

The BLL alums even caught up with another friend and co-star of Witherspoon’s, Kerry Washington, who will produce and star in the upcoming serial adaptation of Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere. Naturally, selfies were taken.

Other guests at the dinner included Priyanka Chopra, who goofed around and took photos with her fellow table-mates, Allison Janney, Kristen Stewart, Sarah Paulson, Jamie Dornan, Eddie Redmayne, Caitriona Balfe, and Felicity Jones.

The only thing missing is Meryl Streep.