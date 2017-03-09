Nicole Kidman Reveals the Reason Behind Her Awkward Oscars Seal Clap

Nicole Kidman was undoubtedly one of our best-dressed celebrities at the 89th annual Academy Awards last month—no surprise there, as she wears couture with total effortlessness. But it seems one part of the Oscar Award-winning actress's look actually lead to a pretty awkward moment that took social media by storm: that infamous and admittedly strange clap she gave as the camera panned to her in the audience.

Stars of Kidman's caliber literally go all out when it comes to their jewelry for the big night and February's red carpet extravaganza was no exception. The Big Little Lies actress donned 119 carats of diamonds and the like from iconic brand Harry Winston, with one such piece being a statement-making diamond cluster ring. During a chat on Australia radio station KIIS FM, she revealed that her jewelry was the reason for her stiff clap.

"I'm so glad you clarified that because it was really awkward," Kidman stated on the program. "I was like 'Gosh, I want to clap, I don't want to not be clapping,' which would be worse, right? 'Why isn't Nicole clapping?' So therefore I'm clapping, but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own; it was absolutely gorgeous and I was terrified of damaging it."

And though Kidman would probably prefer to go viral for her new television show on HBO right now, she's totally being a good sport about the memes and gifs that spread as a result of the awards show. "It's like, are there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?"