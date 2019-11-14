Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon Just Had a Big Little Lies Reunion

Two of your favorite Big Little Lies stars just had a reunion at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards.

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon both stepped out for country music's biggest night — and were spotted sitting together during the ceremony. The two were photographed smiling and holding hands, cuddled up in their seats, and according to E! News, they were also seen singing along to Little Big Town's "Girl Crush."

Kidman attended the awards show with husband Keith Urban, who performed at the ceremony and was nominated for two awards: entertainer of the year and male vocalist of the year. Witherspoon presented onstage during the show, which was dedicated to celebrating the legacy of women in country music.

While Kidman has said she's totally down to reprise her role as Celeste for a third season, it unfortunately sounds pretty unlikely that we'll be getting more Big Little Lies.

"I love this group of people — I would do anything with them," HBO president Casey Bloys told TVLine earlier this year. "But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood... I just think it’s not realistic."

For now, we'll just keep tiding ourselves over with these mini-reunions.