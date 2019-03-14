Nicole Kidman’s Hair Hasn’t Looked Like This in Years

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Given the fact that Nicole Kidman has had blonde hair for so long, it's easy to forget that she's actually a natural redhead.

The actress is giving all of us a reminder today, though, care of the fire-y red hair color she was seen with on set The Undoing, an upcoming HBO miniseries based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Kidman's dramatic color change wasn't the only #TBT aspect of her character Grace Sachs's beauty look. The actress' red hair was significantly more curly than how she's worn it in recent years, and is reminiscent of her natural hair texture.

In 2017, Kidman opened up about her curls in an interview with Australia's WHO Magazine. "I really wanted to have that suntanned skin and long blonde hair," she said. "I wanted to conform and be the Aussie beach girl. And I was never going to be that."

The actress said that her hair has never been the same because of all of the years she's spent over-styling her curls. "I wish I had my curls back," she told the publication. "I tortured them to death. I always say, 'Don't ruin the ringlets!'"

Considering Kidman was seen with this new hair while on set, there's a good chance that her red curls are a wig. Either way, who doesn't love a good throwback look?