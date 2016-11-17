Nicole Kidman Just Made Asymmetric Sleeves a Thing in Ravishing Rodarte Look
We always knew that florals were a year-round print and our favorite style stars are really tapping into the pattern's brilliance this fall. Perhaps the unusually warm temperatures as a result of global warming are at play, but everything is coming up roses, daisies, lilies, and even sunflowers on the red carpet these days, thank to a slew of these fashionable celebrity looks.
Nicole Kidman is one of our favorite risk-takers and she embraced florals Wednesday night at the New York City premiere of her new film, Lion, clad in a colorful Rodarte dress. The high-fashion brand is not made for wallflowers, thus the head-turning number was also accented by sequin embellishment, a black leather studded, double-wrap belt cinching the waist, asymmetric sleeves, a high neck, and tiered ruffles.
The Academy Award-winning actress let the stunner play center stage with a low-slung bun, black T-strap sandals, and diamond drop earrings. She was joined by her country crooning husband Keith Urban and co-stars Dev Patel and Priyanka Bose.
Lion hits theaters Nov. 25, so we'll be doing our Black Friday shopping and then heading straight to the movies to catch this film.