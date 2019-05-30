Nicole Kidman Just Shared a Rare Photo of Her Daughters

Nicole Kidman is fairly private when it comes to her family, but she just shared a rare glimpse of her daughters Sunday and Faith, both of whom she shares with husband of 13 years, Keith Urban.

Shortly before the Big Little Lies season 2 premiere on Wednesday, she posted a sweet Instagram photo of herself with 10-year-old Sunday and 8-year-old Faith, with just the back of their heads showing as she cuddles them.

"I am nothing without the love of my family," she wrote.

The last time she shared a photo of one of her children was last July, in an Instagram post celebrating Sunday's tenth birthday.

"Ten years ago today our little girl came into the world," she wrote at the time. "You are our joy Sunday Rose. We love you, Happy Birthday."

Kidman is also a mom to two adult children with ex-husband Tom Cruise, Connor and Isabella, and is equally private about them.

“I’m very private about all that," she told Australian magazine Who last year. "I have to protect all those relationships. I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

During her June cover interview, she opened up to InStyle about how important family is to her, adding that the first thing she does after an event is "I go home to hug my kids. Literally, I’ll go in and snuggle them. They’ll always be waiting up."

"We’re just a very close family," she added. "We put the time in, and there’s no taking that for granted. I’m constantly learning from them. They teach me about me. Parenting is about learning who they are, not making them what you want them to be, and letting them find their way and then supporting them."