Nicole Kidman Shared a Rare Photo of Herself with Her Daughter
The typically-private actress shared a throwback to mark a special occasion.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's youngest daughter, Faith, just celebrated her ninth birthday, and to mark the occasion, Kidman shared a rare throwback photo of herself with her daughter.
Over the weekend, she posted a black-and-white photo of herself with Faith, accompanied by another photo with Faith's birthday cake, writing, "Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx"
Though Kidman is relatively private about her family life, her daughters have made occasional appearances on her Instagram since she officially joined the platform last year.
In March, she posted a sweet photo of herself with daughters Faith and Sunday Rose ahead of the Big Little Lies season 2 premiere, writing, "I am nothing without the love of my family."
In addition to Faith and 11-year-old Sunday Rose, Kidman also shares two adult children with her ex-husband Tom Cruise: son Connor, 24, and daughter Isabella, 27.
"I love having my artistic path, and then my other passion is my family. That’s probably all I need in my life," she told InStyle in June. "Other people are off doing things like having a girls’ weekend. I don’t have that because I go home. I want to be with my children and my husband. I will sort of get lost in a character or whatever I’m doing, but I’m constantly working to keep that balance."