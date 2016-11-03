Nicole Kidman Is a Prairie Goddess in Her Dreamy Pink CMAs Look

Yeehaw, talk about an entrance!

Nicole Kidman just killed the 2016 CMA Awards red carpet Wednesday night in Nashville. The statuesque actress, who is married to country crooner Keith Urban, laid down the law in a dusty rose pleated Gucci gown with puff sleeves and ruffles adorning the shoulders. A thin velvet belt in a slightly darker shade cinched in her slim waist and brooch-like detailing embellished her bodice. She wore her long ginger locks down in loose waves and coordinated her fun lip color to her dress. The best accessory? Her I-came-to-slay, come-hither Blue Steel-gaze. Our jaws are still on the ground. No wonder she's InStyle's Style Icon recipient this year.

Kidman and Urban couldn’t be cuter enjoying their date night on the CMAs red carpet. Urban, who’s up for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Musical Event of the Year, looked handsome as ever in a classic tux.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Michael Loccisano/Getty

VIDEO: CMAs Red Carpet Fashion

 

We just can’t get enough of this beautiful, talented couple—what a showstopper. Keep up with all of the evening's magical CMAs looks in our full red carpet gallery.

