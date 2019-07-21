Nicole Kidman Is Totally Down for a Third Season of Big Little Lies

With the second season finale of Big Little Lies airing tonight, fans of the HBO drama are wondering about the fate of the star-studded series. Lucky for them, one of the show's stars Nicole Kidman has an optimistic outlook on the show's future.

During an interview with News Corp Australia, the actress revealed that she would "love" to continue filming the series. “I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas,” Kidman said. “But we would not do it without all of the same people involved … even the kids," she added about her single stipulation.

Coordinating the current cast's schedules is a major reason HBO president Casey Bloys previously said that the likelihood of a third season is "not realistic."

“I love this group of people — I would do anything with them,” Bloys told TVLine earlier this year. “But the reality is, they are some of the busiest actresses working in Hollywood...I just think it’s not realistic.”

He continued: “Look, if they all came to me and said, ‘We worked out all of our schedules!’ – then sure. But I just don’t think it’s realistic."

In February, at the Television Critics Association press tour, the show's creator David E. Kelley said there was "no such plan now" for a third season, but Kidman playfully hit back, saying, "That's what you said last time." And her co-star Reese Witherspoon backed her up. "That is. You sat here and said that last time, David," she confirmed.

As for tonight's final episode, Kidman teased: "You gotta see this finale...there's so much more to come." From the sound of it, Kidman may know more than she's letting on. But, until we're clued in, fingers crossed for that renewal!