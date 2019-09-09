Nicole Kidman Got "Deeply Personal" About One of Her Most Meaningful Possessions

As an actor, Nicole Kidman is often asked to leave her comfort zone, but it seems talking about her personal life to strangers may be the most flagrant pushing of those boundaries to date.

In a press conference ahead of the world premiere of her film, The Goldfinch, which centers on a young man’s fixation on a stolen painting, Kidman reluctantly opened up about meaningful objects in her own life.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“It’s so personal for me, for some reason. It’s just the most personal,” she shared with members of the press during Toronto International Film Festival. “I have so many things, actually. I work on detachment [laughs], because I’m deeply attached. So that’s probably my journey. But yes, I have so many things, because I find that I’ve slowly brought them in. I literally can weep like that."

"But we do have a toy that my husband had when he was little and is now my daughter’s toy that is slept with every night, that she says is going to her children," she revealed. "It’s already pretty ragged, but we’re going to try to get little Maxie all the way through everything. So that’s so deeply personal to sit here and talk about.”

The Oscar winner is incredibly private when it comes to her life with husband Keith Urban and their two daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, 8. A photo featuring the back of her daughters’ heads is the closest she’s ever gotten to sharing a photo of her youngest children on social media.

Kidman, who plays Mrs. Barbour in the film — a sort of surrogate mother to the orphaned main character, Theo — also got candid about the physical toll of being an actor.

“A lot of times when you’re acting scenes that are very traumatic, your body doesn’t know the difference,” she explained. “So much of that is you take it on, and you become that, so much of it is then trying to shed that. You actually take on the trauma and it becomes part of your life because your brain says ‘Oh, this is real’ when you’re acting, it actually says it’s real. And your brain suddenly goes into that traumatic response. How do you keep a lifetime of doing these sort of things, because it’s so important to be telling these stories, but how do you actually stay healthy yourself, so that you can keep giving?”

Kidman celebrated the premiere of The Goldfinch in Toronto on Sunday evening in an embellished strapless navy dress and cut-out booties.

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images

The Goldfinch opens nationwide on Sept. 13.