Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep Are Already Giving Us the Big Little Lies Reunion of Our Dreams

The secret-soaked shores of Monterey will soon be a distant memory for Big Little Liars stars Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep. The Oscar winners, who play a tense in-law duo in the HBO series, will soon join forces again — this time in Ryan Murphy’s feature adaptation of musical The Prom.

Murphy, whose acclaimed list of credits includes Pose, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Glee, and 9-1-1, will bring The Prom to Netflix as part of his five-year deal with the streaming platform. The industry heavyweight will also helm series The Politician (starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange), Ratched (with frequent collaborator Sarah Paulson), Hollywood, another stage-to-screen adaptation, and two yet-to-be-announced documentaries for Netflix.

The Prom, which follows a group of has-been Broadway stars hoping to revitalize their careers by shining a spotlight on an Indiana teen banned from bringing her girlfriend to prom, also stars Ariana Grande, Awkwafina, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key, and James Corden.

A limited theatrical release is expected for the movie in fall 2020 before it launches on Netflix. Perhaps The Prom could break the streaming record Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler’s Murder Mystery set earlier this month? Based on sheer star power alone, we’d be shocked if the film didn’t lead a Netflix revolution of sorts.