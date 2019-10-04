Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Latest PDA Is Meme-Worthy

As evidenced by every red carpet event ever, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are very much in love and in no way afraid to show it.

The longtime couple lived up to their reputation on Thursday when they attended the re-opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa following its $700 million renovation.

The festivities included a high-wire act, as any quality event should. Performers themselves, Kidman and Urban are experts at providing an encouraging audience reaction. The Aussie couple cheered on mother-son high-wire duo Nik and Delilah Wallenda from the ground, clapping and giving them the thumbs-up, all while remaining closely bound to one another via Kidman’s embrace of Urban from behind.

Image zoom Mega

Who knew Keith and Nicole were so jazzed about high-wire walking? May we suggest Nicole’s star power in a biopic about daredevils who receive enthusiastic support from two very famous onlookers below? She would give it her all, we just know it.