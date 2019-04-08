Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's Passionate Kiss at the ACM Awards Will Make You Blush

Sunday evening's American Country Music Awards doubled as date night for many famous couples, but no one took advantage of the ceremony's dimly-lit theater more than Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Urban, who couldn't keep their hands off each other throughout the entirety of the production.

Before the show even got started, the couple were spotted getting cozy on the red carpet, looking totally in love. And once inside the venue, Kidman and Urban were only focused on each other. From hand-holding to whispering sweet nothings, it was like they were the only ones in the room.

However, their PDA session was interrupted when Keith won Entertainer of the Year, but quickly resumed once it registered that he was taking home the award. Upon hearing his name, the singer passionately kissed his wife before heading on stage. The smooch is so steamy, we guarantee it will make you blush. See for yourself below:

During his acceptance speech, Keith gushed about Nicole, referring to her by her beloved nickname. "Thank you so much, Baby Girl, I love you so much," Urban said to Kidman before adding, "My team, thank you every one of you. To the fans out there, you are amazing. You have no idea what you mean to me, no idea."

The actress also documented their PDA-filled evening on Instagram. In one snapshot, Kidman kisses her hubby on the cheek while praising his performance of "Burden" in the caption, and, in another photo, she sweetly embraces him following his career milestone win.

Clearly, this night is one for the books.