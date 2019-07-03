Nicole Kidman Sat Between Two of Her Husbands at a Fashion Show

Whoever did the seating chart at Giorgio Armani's Paris Fashion Week show deserves a bonus.

Nicole Kidman found her two worlds colliding on Tuesday when she was seated in the front row at Giorgio Armani Privé’s fall/winter showcase in between real-life husband Keith Urban and her TV husband from Big Little Lies, Alexander Skarsgård.

Talk about a work-life balance.

Image zoom Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

The trio even wore coordinated outfits, with Skarsgård in all black, Kidman in a black sequined dress and white blazer, and Urban in a black suit with a white shirt.

In 2017, Kidman famously kissed Skarsgård on the lips in front of Urban after she won a Best Actress Emmy for her role in Big Little Lies. Later, she explained on The Graham Norton Show that she kissed her real-life husband, too — and that her brief PDA with Skarsgård was really no big deal.

“I kissed my husband too,” she said. “I did kiss him because — but you gotta understand, I did everything with Alex."

"I've got an amazing, supportive, gorgeous husband, who I love more than anything in the world," she added. "And I gave Alex a congratulatory kiss and he's like a mannequin."

RELATED: Nicole Kidman on Coming Home to Keith

Can't say we blame her.