Nicole Kidman and Isla Fisher Are the Ultimate Aussie BFFs at the 2016 InStyle Awards

Think you have to be inside L.A.’s Getty Center to keep up with all of the hot, hot, hot A-list action at the 2016 InStyle Awards? Think again.

Style Icon honoree Nicole Kidman was one of the first to arrive at our star-studded affair on Monday night and while we’d kill to have a seat directly next to the Oscar-winning actress inside of the ceremony, she’s clearly keen on kicking off the party before the first toast. Moments after dazzling in a black and dusty pink Versace gown solo (below), the Australian household name made a beeline to greet another fellow talent from down under: Isla Fisher.

How stunning does our Style Icon of the Year Nicole Kidman look tonight in Versace? #instyleawards 📷: @gettyimages A photo posted by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Oct 24, 2016 at 7:15pm PDT

Dressed in a glittery long-sleeve sequin Tom Ford dress, the Keeping Up with the Joneses star found her fellow Aussie during cocktail hour and immediately grabbed her hand as the two walked in together. The blonde and red head posed for our exclusive cameras and smiled from cheek to cheek as they caught up with one another and instantly delivered nothing but good vibes.

These two are evidently in for an epic night.

—With reporting by Kim Peiffer