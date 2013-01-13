Nicole Kidman on Her New Shorter Hairstyle and Her Daughters's Fashion Influence

At last night’s G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles, Nicole Kidman debuted a drastic new ‘do. “I thought I’d have short hair for a change!” she told InStyle.com. “Kerry Warn, my hairdresser, did it!” She still has at least one more big reveal in store for the Golden Globes. While describing her style as “classic with a twist,” the double nominee—for her work in The Paperboy and Hemingway & Gellhorn—remained coy on her dress. “I can’t go there… yet!” Though her kids clearly have some influence: Daughters Sunday Rose and Faith helped select her Elie Saab dress for last night’s event. “They love this! They thought I was a princess. This is Sunday Rose’s favorite dress of all time, so that’s why I’m wearing it.” Can’t wait to see what the girls picked out for her Globes moment!

— Lindzi Scharf