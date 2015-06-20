3 Decades of Birthday Girl Nicole Kidman's Most Stunning Hair Transformations

It's hard to believe that Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman turns 48 years old today. The Aussie stunner's complexion looks almost unchanged from when she broke onto the scene as a fresh-faced starlet in the early '80s. Her on-camera roles, however, are a different story. Reflect back on her wide range of memorable films, from The Hours to Moulin Rouge! to The Others, and you'll remark how seamlessly she reinvents herself with each new character.

While the mom-to-four (and wife of country superstar Keith Urban) has won the acclaim of critics and moviegoers alike, we can't help but also admire her ability to totally transform her hair. From the head of natural ringlets she rocked during the Dead Calm era to the super-straight strands she favored in 2009, to her current lob, Kidman is arguably one of Hollywood's best-tressed actresses. In honor of Kidman's 48th birthday, we're looking back (marveling, really) at her changing hairstyles throughout the years.

