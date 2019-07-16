We’re Still Thinking About the Backless Halter Top Nicole Kidman Wore to the Eyes Wide Shut Premiere in 1999

The word “perfect” is hardly what comes to mind when appraising the fashions of the late ‘90s, but where the cropped, backless burgundy halter top and matching miniskirt Nicole Kidman wore to the Los Angeles premiere of Eyes Wide Shut in 1999 is concerned, the label applies.

Image zoom Steve.Granitz/INACTIVE/Getty Images

Kidman paired the matching set with strappy sandals and a crystal-bearing metal cuff on her upper arm.

Image zoom Frank Trapper/Getty Images

It being 1999 and all, the actress was flanked by Eyes Wide Shut co-star/then-husband Tom Cruise, who did a little less than his wife (threw on long-sleeved tee that matched his eyes and called it a day), but still looked every bit the late 20th century heartthrob.

But Kidman and Cruise weren’t the only ones personifying the fire emoji at the premiere.

Continue scrolling to see the best (and most quintessentially ‘90s) looks from the premiere on the film’s 20th anniversary.

Winona Ryder

Image zoom Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Katie Holmes

Image zoom Jim Smeal/Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Image zoom J. Vespa/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

Image zoom SGranitz/Getty Images

Jodie Foster

Image zoom Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Milla Jovovitch

Image zoom Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Alan Cumming

Image zoom Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

Denise Richards

Image zoom SGranitz/Getty Images

Andie Macdowell

Image zoom Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin

Image zoom Ron Galella/Getty Images

Tara Reid