We’re Still Thinking About the Backless Halter Top Nicole Kidman Wore to the Eyes Wide Shut Premiere in 1999
Katie Holmes's lavender dress and Salma Hayek's crop top are also deserving of honorable mentions.
The word “perfect” is hardly what comes to mind when appraising the fashions of the late ‘90s, but where the cropped, backless burgundy halter top and matching miniskirt Nicole Kidman wore to the Los Angeles premiere of Eyes Wide Shut in 1999 is concerned, the label applies.
Kidman paired the matching set with strappy sandals and a crystal-bearing metal cuff on her upper arm.
It being 1999 and all, the actress was flanked by Eyes Wide Shut co-star/then-husband Tom Cruise, who did a little less than his wife (threw on long-sleeved tee that matched his eyes and called it a day), but still looked every bit the late 20th century heartthrob.
But Kidman and Cruise weren’t the only ones personifying the fire emoji at the premiere.
Continue scrolling to see the best (and most quintessentially ‘90s) looks from the premiere on the film’s 20th anniversary.
