Nicole Kidman Revealed Some Big News About Her Daughters and Big Little Lies

Big news for fans of Big Little Lies: Nicole Kidman just let everyone know when her daughters are set to appear in the series's sophomore season. Entertainment Tonight reports that Kidman had previously spilled the news that her daughters will be on the show, but now, viewers know exactly where to look.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last October, Kidman told viewers that both of her daughters, 10-year-old Sunday and 8-year-old Faith, were extras on the series. Today, during a guest spot on Good Morning America, Kidman got more specific.

"You see them fleetingly in the classroom scenes," Kidman spilled.

So, fans of Kidman and her kiddos can keep an eye out every time the HBO series features a shot of Otter Bay Elementary School — if that's even possible with all the ice cream-related drama set to appear on-screen. Kidman added that she's very proud of her daughters and that having them on set with her was very special.

"Yes, and I've always said this, there's something wonderful about bringing your children to work, and them seeing what you do, and them being a part of it, and being interested and curious and feeling like it's theirs as well," she added.

Zoe Kravitz also mentioned Sunday and Faith last fall. She told ET that they were well-behaved on set and actually blended in so well that she couldn't tell if they were there as extras or just visiting their mom.

"Yeah, they're around a lot and I sometimes can't tell when they're actually in a scene or just hanging out," Kravitz said. "But they're so sweet and really, really smart. You can tell they were raised by Nicole Kidman."