Nicole Kidman Gave a Potentially Major Big Little Lies Spoiler

The women of Big Little Lies are super close and go on bowling dates, but Nicole Kidman ~may~ have just gotten herself in trouble with co-star and fellow executive producer Reese Witherspoon.

During a panel discussion at The Wing Soho with Kidman, Witherspoon, Meryl Streep, and Laura Dern, the Goldfinch star appeared to accidentally spill some pretty major season two tea.

~SPOILERS BELOW~

Mid-discussion, Nicole described working with Alexander Skarsgård (who played her character Celeste’s abusive husband, Perry) glowingly. “He was the most incredible acting partner,” she told the crowd. Nice, cool — but then she expounded … “and then he came back for season 2.”

UM, WHAT?!

As viewers know, season 1 concluded with Perry’s death at Celeste’s hands (or so it seemed). Celeste’s secret, shared with the “Monterey Five” (Kidman, Witherspoon, Dern, Zoe Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley) seems to be the guiding force behind season 2, which introduces Perry’s mother, Mary Louise (Streep).

This divulgence got a giggle from Witherspoon, who apparently “motioned for her co-star to stop talking.”

Kidman then tried to backpedal, explaining, “He has a little bit of a part in the sense of … the basis of … OK, I’ll be quiet. He didn’t abandon us. We’ll put it that way.”

It seems most likely that Skarsgård (whose season 2 arc is not credited on IMDb) will reappear in flashbacks, but only time (and utilization of your HBO subscription) will tell.