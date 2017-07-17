Nicole Kidman Is a Country Western Goddess in This Sexy Baywatch-esque Shoot

In case you haven't been keeping up with things: Nicole Kidman is 50 years old and she looks like THIS:

More Nicole Kidman from the new Love issue 18. On sale this week. A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Jul 16, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

SERIOUSLY. (CAPS LOCK WAS CREATED FOR THIS PHOTO SHOOT.)

The Big Little Lies alum covers Love Magazine’s latest issue and she looks out-of-this-world incredible.

Clad in a lace-up red one-piece Love Stories swimsuit ($90; shopbop.com), gold choker, and a badass cowboy hat, Kidman makes a serious case for setting Baywatch’s next reboot in Nashville (and starring Nicole, of course).

Surprisingly, the Oscar-winner didn’t feel quite as confident on-set as the photos seem to portray. "I thought about this shoot afterwards,” Kidman told Love, “I was like, what was I doing? I lost my mind! How are the shots? Do they look crazy?" Crazy-amazing, yeah!

"I thought about this shoot afterwards. I was like, what was I doing? I lost my mind! How are the shots? Do they look crazy?" THE Nicole Kidman for Love 18 #lovedup ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by LOVE MAGAZINE (@thelovemagazine) on Jul 14, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

This woman should be studied—just, HOW.

Next time we find ourselves in Nicole’s neck of the woods, we’ll most definitely have what she’s having.