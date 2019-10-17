Nicole Kidman and TV Husband Alexander Skarsgård Are Reuniting

Nicole Kidman and her favorite TV husband, Alexander Skarsgård, are bringing their chemistry back to the big screen.

Two years after first starring as husband and wife in HBO's runaway thriller, Big Little Lies, Variety reported that they have been cast alongside each other with starring roles in director Robert Eggers's The Northman.

Though they're joining forces once more, they're not bringing any of the picturesque Monterey landscapes or luxurious cashmeres with them, this time. According to Variety, The Northman is a "Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century." TBD on whether or not Nicole will become a redhead for the role, but we already expecting some over-the-top costumes.

Though their on-screen relationship was unhealthy (to say the least — Alexander played an abusive, manipulative husband), Skarsgård and Kidman have always had a warm and loving rapport outside of the BLL set. Who can forget the time Nicole congratulated Alexander on his win at the 2017 Emmy Awards by giving him an on-the-lips kiss for all the world (and her IRL husband of 13 years, Keith Urban) to see.

There are no hard feelings between Urban and Skarsgård, though. In fact, the threesome made for quite the front row entourage when they attended the Giorgio Armani fashion show in July of this year.

According to reports, Alexander's little brother, It star Bill Skarsgård, is also in talks to appear in the film. Maybe he'll join the front row entourage next?