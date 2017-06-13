Nicole Kidman Is "Fully Embracing" Her Upcoming 50th Birthday

With a whirlwind year that included an Oscar nomination for her role in the film Lion and a highly-acclaimed spot on HBO's Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman has a lot to be thankful for as she heads towards the big 5-0.

"I'm absolutely embracing it," the ageless Australian beauty said while speaking about how her perspective has changed with age in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of The Beguiled on Monday evening.

"I try to embrace all parts of my life now because I think you just go, 'Wow. [I'm] so lucky, so blessed,'" she continued, adding that she just feels "grateful to be alive."

The focus turned to her two latest projects, the female-focused Big Little Lies and The Beguiled, with Kidman revealing that she's now addicted to working on women-led films. "[It's] so fantastic! I loved it!" she said of her hopes of working on more similar projects in the future. "Bring it on, give me more girls, more women!"

The Hollywood legend, who rings in her milestone birthday on June 20th, also dished on her surprisingly "low-key" plans for her special day that includes spending some down time with her family after quite a busy year. "[I'm] making an effort to go back and see my mom in Australia and spend time [with her]," the actress revealed. "I've got the whole summer off, so I'm just kind of relaxing."

Sounds like the perfect birthday to us!