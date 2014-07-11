Nicola Peltz's Half-Updo and Winged Liner Is the Ultimate Polished Summer Look

Image zoom Jim Spellman/WireImage

Pulling off a daring beauty look in the midst of summer can be quite a task—peak humidity does nothing for our blowouts, and sweat-inducing temps often cause our smoky eye to go South even with a generous layer of primer. As soon as we spotted the half-updo and subtle cat eye Nicola Peltz wore to the New York City premiere of Affluenza, we knew it was one look that could stand up to the heat in the chicest way possible, so we caught up with the star's glam squad to get step-by-step instructions on how to recreate it. Peltz's hairstylist Adir Abergel, who also works with Anne Hathaway, began by giving her strands extra insurance against the humid elements, adding Leonor Greyl's Condition Naturelle and Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice ($36 and $46; leonorgreyl-usa.com) to damp hair before blowing it out with a round brush. "I made sure to create a deep side part to give it a more modern vibe. A great trick is to place the part at the highest point of your brow," Abergel says. He then set each section into Velcro rollers and once her hair had cooled, he teased the crown area to pump up the volume. Abergel anchored the smaller section of hair to the back of Peltz's head with a trio of bobby pins, and added extra movement with a large-barrel curling iron. "Don't worry if it feels a bit deconstructed," he adds. "The texture will make it feel young and cool."

As for the makeup, Peltz's artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua stuck to sheer finishes with a graphic eye, opting for a soft brown hue rather than the traditional black. "I wanted to make it a more wearable look," she says. After creating a flawless canvas with Chanel’s lightweight Perfection Lumière Foundation ($57; chanel.com), a sweep of the Soleil Tan de Chanel Bronzing Makeup Base ($48; chanel.com) was used to sculpt her cheekbones and impart a bronzy glow. "I created a graphic cat-eye shape with the Long Lasting Eyeliner in Santal ($32; chanel.com) on the whole lid up to the crease, and used the deepest shade from the Quadra Eyeshadow in Tisse Rivoli ($61; chanel.com) to give the look a satin finish," Bua says. The lightest hue from the palette was used to highlight the brow bone, and was then placed on Peltz's inner corners for an open-eyed effect. In lieu of sticky gloss or a heavy lipstick, she picked up Chanel's Precision Lip Definer in Beige Satin ($29; chanel.com) to create a fuss-free nude lip. Perfect!

