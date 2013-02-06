Nicola Formichetti Designs Limited-Edition Bag for Shopbop

Thierry Mugler artistic director Nicola Formichetti—and stylist to stars like Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian—designed a limited-edition of Muglerette bag for shopbop.com, and it's now available. "I was kind of an anti-wearable person before, and now I want my girls to wear things," Formichetti told InStyle.com of the bag's design. "I’ve started really looking at girls again. Not like Gaga and Beyoncé, but real girls." Formichetti said that the limited-edition bag (only 20 were made!) was inspired by the core DNA of the Mugler brand. "The hardware was inspired from the body armor of the Mugler dresses. So it’s kind of like a mini Mugler museum." Each graffiti-splattered bag ($1,945) features a slightly different illustration by Nicola, making them all unique. Head to shopbop.com to take a closer look.

