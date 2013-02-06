Nicola Formichetti Designs Limited-Edition Bag for Shopbop

David X Prutting/BFAnyc/Sipa USA
Meghan Blalock
Feb 06, 2013 @ 4:28 pm

Thierry Mugler artistic director Nicola Formichetti—and stylist to stars like Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashiandesigned a limited-edition of Muglerette bag for shopbop.com, and it's now available. "I was kind of an anti-wearable person before, and now I want my girls to wear things," Formichetti told InStyle.com of the bag's design. "I’ve started really looking at girls again. Not like Gaga and Beyoncé, but real girls." Formichetti said that the limited-edition bag (only 20 were made!) was inspired by the core DNA of the Mugler brand. "The hardware was inspired from the body armor of the Mugler dresses. So it’s kind of like a mini Mugler museum." Each graffiti-splattered bag ($1,945) features a slightly different illustration by Nicola, making them all unique. Head to shopbop.com to take a closer look.

Plus, see Formichetti's wild runway designs!

MORE:• Nicola Formichetti Styling Kim KardashianMugler’s Angel Perfume Turns 20Thierry Mugler’s Paris MomentKim Expecting in July

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!