Inside Nicky Hilton's Exquisite London Wedding

Instagram/parishilton
More beautiful photos are rolling out from Nicky Hilton's fairytale wedding to James Rothschild on Friday at London's Kensington Palace, home to Prince William and Kate Middleton. Big sister Paris Hilton, who served as Nicky's maid of honor, posted several behind-the-scenes pics on Instagram of the bride getting ready (as well as a selfie or two):
Nicky's brother Barron also shared photos of the stunning location, the décor, and his sister in her wedding dress:
Nicky's aunt and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards also shared a cute photo of her daughter Portia in her lovely flower girl dress.
Congratulations to Nicky Hilton on her big day!