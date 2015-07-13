Inside Nicky Hilton's Exquisite London Wedding

More beautiful photos are rolling out from Nicky Hilton's fairytale wedding to James Rothschild on Friday at London's Kensington Palace, home to Prince William and Kate Middleton. Big sister Paris Hilton, who served as Nicky's maid of honor, posted several behind-the-scenes pics on Instagram of the bride getting ready (as well as a selfie or two):

#MaidOfHonor & #BrideToBe getting ready for the big day. 💕 #MrsRothschild A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jul 11, 2015 at 12:05pm PDT

#MaidOfHonor getting ready for the wedding. 💙 A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jul 11, 2015 at 3:00pm PDT

Love these custom-made @LouboutinWorld heels. The perfect wedding shoes. 👠 #Loubs #MrsRothschild A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jul 11, 2015 at 1:10pm PDT

The most beautiful bride I've ever seen 👰🏼 #Breathtaking in @MaisonValentino. A photo posted by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jul 11, 2015 at 8:15am PDT

Nicky's brother Barron also shared photos of the stunning location, the décor, and his sister in her wedding dress:

Words cannot describe how happy I am for my sister. She found the love of her life and a man that I am truly proud to call my brother in law. Love you both ❤️ A photo posted by Barron 🐝 Hilton (@barronhilton) on Jul 11, 2015 at 10:49am PDT

The night before 💍 @nickyhilton @jamesroths A photo posted by Barron 🐝 Hilton (@barronhilton) on Jul 9, 2015 at 2:22pm PDT

Rehearsal 🌹 A photo posted by Barron 🐝 Hilton (@barronhilton) on Jul 10, 2015 at 5:31am PDT

Congratulations to Mr. & Mrs. Rothschild 🍷 A photo posted by Barron 🐝 Hilton (@barronhilton) on Jul 10, 2015 at 12:27pm PDT

Nicky's aunt and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards also shared a cute photo of her daughter Portia in her lovely flower girl dress.

My little flower girl taking her duties very seriously 🇬🇧 A photo posted by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) on Jul 10, 2015 at 6:37pm PDT

Congratulations to Nicky Hilton on her big day!

