Pregnant Nicky Hilton Channels Her Inner Greek Goddess on the Red Carpet

Nicky Hilton's maternity style has run the gamut from super casual to totally glam, but her latest look may be our favorite yet. On Thursday, the mom-to-be hit up the Mother's Day premiere in N.Y.C., and she looked absolutely ethereal.

Dressed in a pale mint green Valentino dress with an embellished neckline and cinched waist that perfectly highlighted her growing bump, Hilton looked every bit a Greek goddess on the red carpet. She finished her pretty outfit with a braided updo, gold earrings, and sparkly open-toe Christian Louboutin sling backs.

Hilton, who announced she and husband James Rothschild are expecting their first child in January, also took to Instagram to share a close up view of her too-cool hairdo, captioning it, "Spring is in the air," along with lots of flower emojis. See it below.

