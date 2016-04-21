You'll Want to Copy Nicky Hilton's Casual-Chic Maternity Look

Does Nicky Hilton's maternity style ever quit? Since announcing in early January that she and husband James Rothschild are expecting their first child together, the heiress has stepped out in one great maternity look after another.

On Wednesday, Hilton was at it again, this time impressing us with just how chic her pregnancy street style is. While out and about in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood doing some shopping, Hilton showed off her growing belly in a casual-cool outfit consisting of gray jeans, a snug black tee, black coat, and black flats. The mom-to-be finished her look with a black purse and black cat-eye sunnies.

And while we love Hilton's casual looks, it's her red carpet maternity ensembles that really wow. From floral appliqué gowns to leopard-print miniskirts, the socialite has really stepped up her style game since announcing her pregnancy. We can't wait to see what she wears next.