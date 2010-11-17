Nicky Hilton Gives Styling Advice on Her Favorite Holiday Dresses

The following is a guest post from one of our favorite blogs, Fabsugar.

It started with a style crush, then her fabulous jewels caught our eye; now with holiday party season nearly upon us, we've tapped into Nicky Hilton's fashionable expertise to help narrow down what we should be wearing. The always on-trend Nicky definitely knows a thing or two about eventful dressing, so we asked her to pick 10 of her favorite holiday-perfect looks. Lacy details, sequins, bright color, and pretty print—click through to see what she recommends and how she'd style them up for a festively-chic holiday look!

