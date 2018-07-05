A Friend of Prince Charles Reportedly Called Meghan Markle's Dad a "Huge Lump"

Looks like the summer heat is really getting to the Brits.

Prince Charles's pal Nicky Haslam, an interior designer and “sometimes cabaret singer,” is apparently no fan of Meghan Markle—up there with Princess Michael of Kent, the woman who wore a racist brooch to an event where Markle was present—and he said as much to the British tabloids.

According to the Independent, the man thinks the newly minted Duchess of Sussex is basically a little … basic. When asked what he thought of Markle’s family, he said, “They’re frightfully common. It would have been awful if that huge lump [Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle] had been [at the royal wedding].”

Jeez, dude.

We understand Markle’s father has made some eyebrow-raising moves, but calling him a "huge lump?" Doesn't exactly sound like language that Queen Elizabeth would approve of. That said, he apparently doesn’t mind Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland. “One person who wasn’t common was her mother,” he said.

As if that weren’t enough, Haslam also shared his thoughts on Markle’s Givenchy gown. “I didn’t very much like her dress. It didn’t fit, among other things. It should have been made of thinner stuff, it seemed to be made of concrete," he told the Daily Mail.

Lucky for Markle, one person in power has indeed became a huge fan of hers, so much so you could even call them BFFS: the Queen herself. If she approves, does anyone else really matter? Plus, at the end of the day, when the haters gonna hate and Haslam shares his opinion, just ask yourself this: who snagged Harry?