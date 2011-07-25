Nicki Minaj's MAC Campaign, Jennifer Lopez Back to Idol, and More!

Getty Images (2); Courtesy of Spex Club; Courtesy of David Beckham Homme; Courtesy of Delacorte Books; Courtesy of Christian Dior
1. Nicki Minaj and Ricky Martin are M.A.C.'s new VIVA GLAM 2012 campaign ambassadors! [People]
2. Jennifer Lopez is in talks to return as a judge on American Idol. Fingers crossed! [THR]
3. Check out Spexclub.com, a new site to score stylish eyewear. [Spexclub]
4. David Beckham is set to release his second fragrance, David Beckham Homme. [Telegraph]
5. Tyra Banks is an author! See the cover for her new novel, Modelland. [Modelinia]
6. Check out Karlie Kloss's beauty campaign for Dior's fall color collection. [OnSugar]