Nicki Minaj's MAC Campaign, Jennifer Lopez Back to Idol, and More!

1. Nicki Minaj and Ricky Martin are M.A.C.'s new VIVA GLAM 2012 campaign ambassadors! [People]

2. Jennifer Lopez is in talks to return as a judge on American Idol. Fingers crossed! [THR]

3. Check out Spexclub.com, a new site to score stylish eyewear. [Spexclub]

4. David Beckham is set to release his second fragrance, David Beckham Homme. [Telegraph]

5. Tyra Banks is an author! See the cover for her new novel, Modelland. [Modelinia]

6. Check out Karlie Kloss's beauty campaign for Dior's fall color collection. [OnSugar]