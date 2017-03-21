Nicki Minaj Became the First Woman in History to Do This

Congratulations are in order for Nicki Minaj! As of Monday the rapper has had more songs appear on the Billboard Hot 100 list than any other woman in history. Minaj has had 76 songs on the storied list, which bests the previous record set by Aretha Franklin, who held the top spot with 73 singles for nearly 40 years.

So how did Minaj celebrate this impressive accomplishment? By twerking, of course.

Shortly after she got the news, the 34-year-old shared a video of herself twerking in a red-hot latex ensemble. "When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries," she wrote alongside the clip.

When u find out u just became the only woman in the history of billboard to have 76 Hot 100 billboard entries. 🤔👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅👅 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Mar 20, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

The "Super Bass" singer also took some time out to thank her fans and reflect on the journey that got her to the top.

"Man, I tell ya... God said he ain't done showing off yet. Lol," she wrote on Instagram. "Walked off stage to find out history was made yet again today."

"To my fans: I f—n love u guys more than I'll ever be able to put in words," she went on to say. "Thank u so much for your unwavering love & support. God bless each & every one of you. To God be the glory."

Congratulations again, Nicki! We'd twerk with you if we could.