Here's What Nicki Minaj Looks Like as a Wax Figure

Nicki Minaj's "Anaconda" music video may not have received the recognition the rapper expected from the MTV VMAs but it will be immortalized in the form of a seductive wax figure. Madame Tussauds Las Vegas paid homage to the video, which last year smashed Vevo's records for most views in 24 hours, by unveiling an "Anaconda"-themed wax likeness of Minaj on Tuesday.

In order to replicate her curvy frame, 20-plus artists pitched in and took more than 300 precise measurements, according to the museum. And it took nearly six months to get everything just right.

When she heard the news of the figure's unveiling, Minaj took to Instagram to thank the museum and shared her excitement about the production's incredible details:

Thank u😘😘😘😘😘😘😘 A video posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 4, 2015 at 10:45am PDT

Minaj also referred to her new doppelganger as "so iconic." Considering how she's reportedly the first female rapper to receive a wax figure at Tussauds, we'd have to agree!

