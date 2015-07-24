Nicki Minaj Is Launching Pinkprint Perfume, Inspired by Her Hit Album

Considering how long we've had The Pinkprint on repeat, we're already expecting its fragrance counterpart to be just as big a hit. Following her performance on Good Morning America today, Nicki Minaj announced that she'd be launching her seventh scent as a homage to her most recent album. Mixing fruity elements like nectarine, passionfruit, and pink grapefruit with floral hints and a wood base, Minaj promised on Instagram that The Pinkprint will be her best scent by far, and luckily, we won't have to wait long to pick up a bottle since it launches in mere days at Kohl's outposts nationwide.

"My latest album takes you on a very real journey of my personal and emotional evolution over the last couple years, and this new fragrance does just the same thing," the star says. "The Pinkprint fragrance channels the raw energy of my music to create a scent that is unexpected, sexy, sophisticated, hypnotic, and so many other things." Sounds like the perfume will be as multi-talented as the star herself! Just like her six previous fragrances, The Pinkprint will be housed in a mini-Minaj shaped bottle, this time decked out in a pastel pink and white color scheme. Pick up a bottle for $40 starting next month at Kohl's locations, and online at kohls.com.

