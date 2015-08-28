Nicki Minaj Will Open Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards

The countdown to the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards is on! With only three days left until one of the most anticipated music events of the year, MTV confirmed that Nicki Minaj will kick off Sunday's show.

It will be the 32-year-old rapper's third time performing on the VMA stage; last year she offered an explosive live rendition of her record-breaking music video "Anaconda." Since Miley Cyrus is slated to emcee the evening, there's a strong possibility that the two will end up sharing the stage. With Minaj's addictive lyrics and jaw-dropping performance history, this has the makings of a defining pop culture moment.

Other performers MTV has announced include Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Demi Lovato, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, The Weeknd, Tori Kelly, and A$AP Rocky. Taylor Swift will premiere her music video for “Wildest Dreams.”

Tune in to MTV on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 9 p.m. ET to see how it all goes down.

PHOTOS: See the Best Looks from the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards