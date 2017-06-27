Nicki Minaj's Hometown Just Honored Her in a Huge Way

Nicki Minaj cannot stop winning. Seriously. For those of you who haven't been paying attention, we'll break it down for you. The rap queen has had 76 songs appear on the Billboard Hot 100 list, more than any other woman in history, and as she explained in an Instagram post, she's also recently become the "most awarded female rapper in history." Oh, and in her spare time, she's been funding an entire Indian village.

That's why her most recent honor—a key to an entire city—should come as no surprise. On Monday, Minaj shared that she's been awarded the key to her hometown, Queens, New York. It was given to the 34-year-old by borough president, Melinda Katz, for her "outstanding career achievements in music."

"This is a #MajorKeyAlert," Minaj tweeted on Monday. "I just got the #KeyToTheCity #ProudQueensGirl Thank you #MelindaKatz Queens Borough PRESIDENT"

Congratulations, Nicki!