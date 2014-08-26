Nicki Minaj Has Just Joined the Fashion Rocks Concert Lineup!

Nicki Minaj fans, get ready: The "Anaconda" singer has been added to the the already star-studded Fashion Rocks lineup. Minaj will perform alongside Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Miranda Lambert, Jennifer Hudson, Pitbull, and Usher at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn on Sept. 9. Ryan Seacrest will host the two-hour live broadcast of the show.

“Fashion Rocks is the only show that celebrates the inextricable link between fashion and music, a relationship that is more relevant today than ever before,” one of the show’s executive producers Richard Beckman says in a statement. “For the first time we’ll air the event live during Fashion Week from Barclays Center. It will be a spectacular affair, featuring some of the world’s most talented musicians as well as today’s hottest fashions.”

As an exclusive partner for the concert, InStyle produced a special subscriber-only issue of the magazine devoted to the colliding worlds of music and fashion. InStyle’s own Ariel Foxman will serve as editor-at-large for the broadcast and consult on the designers and outfits the artists will wear.

Fashion Rocks will air live on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. Head over to fashionrockslive.com for more details, and get your tickets now at ticketmaster.com.

