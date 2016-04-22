Nicki Minaj Wants Women to Be "Unapologetic" About Asking for Equal Pay

Nicki Minaj has never been one to hold back on expressing her opinions, and she proved that once again in a recent interview with Time magazine. The rapper landed on the publication's Time 100 list, even scoring a coveted cover along the way. And it's no surprise—Minaj, who Lil' Wayne describes as "an icon, a boss and a role model," in the issue, has gotten to the top of the rap charts based on hard work alone, paving the way for other female rappers to do the same.

In a video interview for Time, Minaj gets real about equal pay. "One thing I learned along the way in business is the necessity for you to be unapologetic about asking for how much money you deserve," she says. "At a very early stage in my rap career, I was making six figures for shows…If I heard there was another rapper making that, I thought, '‘you know what? I get out there and demand or command a crowd. I get out there and make my fans happy. I get out there and give a real show. I want that, too.' And I pushed myself to be better with my showmanship, but I also decided, you know what? I want to be compensated well."

So what advice does Minaj have for women when it comes to demanding equal pay? "I would tell women starting out in business, if you know you’re great at what you do, don’t ever be ashamed to ask for the top dollar in your field." Amen. Head over to time.com to see her video interview in full.