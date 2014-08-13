Nicki Minaj to Debut "Anaconda" Performance at MTV Video Music Awards

The VMAs just got a little hotter! MTV has just announced that Nicki Minaj will perform “Anaconda” live for the first time at this month's Video Music Awards and we're fairly confident that Minaj will give us an eye-catching show. The tune appears on her album The PinkPrint, which is set to be released later this year.

“The VMAs is a pretty big deal so people go all out for it,” Minaj says in a statement. “I am very, very excited and looking forward to the performance.”

This year's star-studded lineup includes Iggy Azalea, Rita Ora, Beyoncé, Maroon 5, Usher, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Ariana Grande. While Minaj is not up for a Moonman this year, she won Best Female Video for “Starships" in 2012 and nabbed a trophy in 2011 for Best Hip-Hop Video with “Super Bass." Catch the show Sunday, Aug. 24, at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Listen to "Anaconda" here, and see how Nicki Minaj's looks have transformed through the years in our gallery!