Nicki Minaj Slips Into a Floral Dress for Date Night

With the MTV Video Music Awards just a day away, Nicki Minaj, who is slated for the opening performance, is giving the stage get-ups a break—for now. Instead, the "Anaconda" singer slipped in this sweet yet sexy floral column for a date night on Friday with beau Meek Mill at L.A.'s 1OAK.

Naturally, the sassy singer didn't just do with an innocent floral, rather she picked a silhouette that hugged all her famous curves. She accentuated her look with seriously hot Christian Louboutin heels and killed it on the beauty front as well. Minaj rocked nude stiletto nails, winged liner, bright pink lips, and wore her long black hair ultra straight.

Splash News

Minaj, flanked by her squad, also posted a few pics to Instagram.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 29, 2015 at 2:39am PDT

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 29, 2015 at 2:40am PDT

As for the MTV VMAs, catch Minaj kicking off the ceremony, which takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Aug. 30. The "Bang Bang" singer is up for three awards: Best Hip Hop Video, Best Female Video, and Best Collaboration. This will be the third time the singer has performed at the VMA's, and we're waiting to see if it'll strike a controversial chord like last year's performance—we'll be watching to find out!

