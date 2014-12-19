Nicki Minaj Cuts a Chic Figure as the New Face of Roberto Cavalli

Nicki Minaj has lots to celebrate this month. The birthday girl dropped her latest album, The Pinkprint, earlier this week, and yesterday, Roberto Cavalli named her as the new face of his spring/summer 2015 campaign.

"I chose Nicki Minaj because she embodies the exuberant and modern femininity of the Cavalli woman,” he explained of casting his latest muse. “In recent years we have become accustomed to women castigated in clothes that hide their body shapes. With this campaign, I wanted to send a strong countertrend message,” added the Italian designer. “I wanted a sensual woman who is aware of her body, who is not afraid to show her curves, rather she make them as a strength.”

He certainly picked the right woman for the job. The "Anaconda" rapper does not disappoint, flaunting her enviable figure in the fashion house’s trademark super-sexy animal and floral prints. She added a retro flair to the modern pieces with a dramatic cat-eye and '60s-style voluminous bob.

We'll have one of everything (we wish!).

