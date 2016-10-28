Nicki Minaj Is a Gothic Queen in a Royal Cape and Sheer Givenchy Gown

When it comes to the red carpet, Nicki Minaj rarely (read: never) approaches a trend with sartorial subtlety. Last night served as no exception—the energetic rapper arrived at the Fashion Group International Night of Stars gala in N.Y.C. wearing a Givenchy LBD styled like we’ve never quite seen before.

Rolling up to the event like the regal diva she is, Minaj’s sheer gown came with an edgy but luxurious accessory: a lace, beaded, and fur-lined cape. The hit-maker let her cape trail behind her like a gothic bride, exposing the intricate gown and over-the-knee boots beneath.

The 33-year-old’s sheer black-on-black look provided quite the optical illusion—where does the dress end and the boots begin? Careful inspection proves that Minaj’s dress hits just at the knee in a gathering of ruffles, which draws the eye downward to her black boots. At the waist, the number cinches with a collection of sheer ruffling.

Embracing her dark side, Minaj kept her long black hair parted down the middle—no neon wigs tonight—and complemented the look with a pair of dangling earrings that reached all the way to her collarbone.

Thursday’s event honored Givenchy artistic director, Riccardo Tisci, for whom Minaj shared her affection on Instagram, writing: "Honored Givenchy creative director @riccardotisci17 last night. Love him."