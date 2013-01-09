Nicki Minaj and Adam Levine Designing Clothes for Kmart, ShopYourWay.com

Nicki Minaj and Adam Levine are the latest musicians to try their hand at design! American Idol judge Nicki Minaj will launch her own line of accessories and apparel with retailer Kmart and online retailer shopyourway.com, alongside Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice mentor Adam Levine. The two collections are expected to launch this year. "I am so excited to work with this iconic, mass retailer and to bring affordable fashion to my beautiful barbz all across the US," Minaj said in a statement. "I am really looking forward to diving into the process of designing an apparel and accessory collection," Levine added. So, they're excited, but are you?

