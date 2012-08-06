Nick Jonas Wants to Be on Idol, Olympian Scrunchie Fans, and More

Image zoom Getty Images (3); Courtesy (3)

1. Nick Jonas wants to join Mariah Carey as a judge on American Idol. Are you on board? [People]

2. The ladies of the Olympics sure do love their scrunchies. [Olympic Scrunchies]

3. The Beckhams commissioned Damien Hirst to create Harper's first art piece. [Styleite]

4. Juicy Couture tapped mega-model Karlie Kloss to star in its fall campaign. [WWD]

5. Looks like Bobbi Brown is a big fan of 50 Shades, too. [BuzzFeed]

6. Watch Ralph Lauren's chic denim video, then shop the looks you see! [VEVO]