Watch Nick Jonas Strip Down to His Underwear and Cross a Freezing Lake on Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Nick Jonas isn’t letting diabetes hold him back. The singer appeared on an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls last night, and had to cross a freezing cold lake alongside the survivalist in order to get to their extraction point.

Jonas and Grylls stripped down to their underwear and packed up their belongings in a waterproof bag before wading into the snow and ice-cold water. Rather than be frozen into silence, the pop star started shouting motivational phrases to propel them to the other side. “We can do this. We got this. It’s all us, baby. It’s all us. Let’s go!” he yelled.

“That was something else. The adrenaline does kick in and for me the only instinct is to tell myself that I’m a champ and I can do this and life is awesome,” he said upon reaching the other side, although he admitted that he couldn’t feel his toes. “Part of the deal with having diabetes is having low circulation to your feet,” Jonas said.

“I’m freezing right now. My toes are freezing, but it’s crazy what happens to your body, the instincts that kick in and you just have to go and push yourself,” the 23-year-old said. “For me, I was screaming stuff too. I don’t remember what I was screaming. I was trying to muster up any courage I had.”

Jonas is just one celeb who will try their hand at Running Wild this season: Julianne Hough, Courteney Cox, Vanessa Hudgens, and Shaquille O’Neal will also join Bear Grylls at surviving in the wild. The two-part season premiere continues tonight with Hough at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.