Nick Jonas Reveals He's Single, Talks Kate Hudson on The Ellen Show

Good news, ladies: Nick Jonas is a single man. The singer appears on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he opened up about his very public personal life.

"You're really single right now," host Ellen DeGeneres says in the clip above after discussing his handsome solo appearance at last week's Met Gala. "I really am," Jonas confirms. "Yeah, I am."

But DeGeneres wasn't about to let him off the hook quite yet—she then prodded the 23-year-old about his rumored romance with 37-year-old beauty Kate Hudson."So how's Kate Hudson doing? She's good?" Degeneres jokingly asks. "She's great," Jonas responds with a smile. "We had a group dinner the night before the Met Gala. Lots of people and she was there and I was there. It was a group." DeGeneres, however, didn't really seem to believe him. "Uh-huh," she says. "Whatever."

But that wasn't end of his appearance. He also faced off against his brother Joe Jonas in one of DeGeneres's favorite new games: Pie Face. Watch it go down in the video below.