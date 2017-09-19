Nick Jonas Reveals Who His New Song “Find You” Is Really About

Nick Jonas’s new single, “Find You,” certainly sounds like it’s about a romantic interest, but according to the singer, a totally different situation inspired the lyrics. Jonas appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday and revealed who the song is really about.

“I wrote this song—I was at Coachella. I was with some friends and we were trying to find a stage that we wanted to go to and jam out to. I ended up at the rave tent for a few hours, dancing and having fun, much like the vibe here. I went into the studio the next couple of days and said, what if I took a house beat and dance music approach but did it to a pop song,” Jonas said.

“It’s actually just as much about finding out who I am and being OK with myself first as it is about finding somebody. So, that’s the answer,” he said, giving us an unexpected answer to the talk show host’s pointed question.

Jonas also recently turned 25, and he told DeGeneres about his very “adult” birthday party with his brother Joe.

“We did kind of the adult Disneyland. That just means we drank some wine and had a good time,” he said of going on the rides after drinking alcohol. “Bad choice. I wouldn’t advise it. Didn’t end well.”

Watch Jonas’s charming clips above, where he even tries to impress DeGeneres with his newly acquired French after filming in Montreal.